Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire man

Wayne Pickford was last seen in the Clarence Road area of Long Eaton at 2.20pm on Wednesday, June 22.

The 45-year-old, who is 6ft tall, of slim build, and has short brown hair, was wearing all black clothing with a silver chain.

Officers say they are concerned for Wayne, who is also known to frequent the Derby city centre area.

Missing man Wayne Pickford

Anyone with any information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 607-230622:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101