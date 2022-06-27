Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire man

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire man who was last sighted five days ago.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 27th June 2022, 8:13 am
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 8:13 am

Wayne Pickford was last seen in the Clarence Road area of Long Eaton at 2.20pm on Wednesday, June 22.

The 45-year-old, who is 6ft tall, of slim build, and has short brown hair, was wearing all black clothing with a silver chain.

Officers say they are concerned for Wayne, who is also known to frequent the Derby city centre area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Missing man Wayne Pickford

Read More

Read More
Road casualties rise in Derbyshire – but still lower than before pandemic

Anyone with any information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 607-230622:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.