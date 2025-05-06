Police 'concerned' for safety of missing Chesterfield teenager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are concerned for Jamie, who is missing from his home in Chesterfield.

The 18-year-old, from Chesterfield, was last seen at around 11.45pm on Saturday, May 3.

Jamie is described as around 6 feet tall and of a slim build with dark brown hair, a goatee beard and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey sweatshirt with black and white stripes and a black coat.

Anyone who has seen Jamie, or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1 of 6 May:

Derbyshire police website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.