Police ‘concerned’ for safety of missing Chesterfield teenager
Eaton, from Chesterfield, was last seen near the junction of Boythorpe Road and Boythorpe Avenue at around 3.45 am yesterday (Monday, April 7).
Officers looking for the 16-year-old said they were ‘concerned for his safety’ as they launched an appeal for public’s help to find Eaton.
The boy, who is known to visit Stand Road Park in the Whittington Moor area, is believed to be wearing black trousers and top and a grey jacket.
Anyone who has seen Eaton is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 76-070425:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.