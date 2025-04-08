Police ‘concerned’ for safety of missing Chesterfield teenager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who is missing from Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eaton, from Chesterfield, was last seen near the junction of Boythorpe Road and Boythorpe Avenue at around 3.45 am yesterday (Monday, April 7).

Officers looking for the 16-year-old said they were ‘concerned for his safety’ as they launched an appeal for public’s help to find Eaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy, who is known to visit Stand Road Park in the Whittington Moor area, is believed to be wearing black trousers and top and a grey jacket.

Eaton is believed to be wearing black trousers and top and a grey jacket.

Anyone who has seen Eaton is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 76-070425:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.