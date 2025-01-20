Police concerned for safety of missing 78-year-old Derbyshire woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they are growing concerned for the safety of a woman who has gone missing from her home in Derbyshire.

78-year-old Susan, who is missing from Matlock, was last seen at around 11pm on Sunday 19 January.

Susan is described as being small and very slim with an arched back and long ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a white jumper, black trousers and slippers.

Anyone who has seen Susan, known as Suzy, or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 62 of 20 January:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.