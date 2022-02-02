Police concerned for safety of 35-year-old man with Derbyshire links
Police have launched an appeal to trace a 35-year-old man with links to Derbyshire as concerns grow for his safety.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 12:58 pm
Steven Hardy has links to the South Normanton, Heanor, and Langley Mill areas.
In an appeal released on Wednesday (February 2), Derbyshire police said that Mr Hardy is believed to be sleeping rough.
No further details have been provided at this time.
Anyone who has seen Steven or know where he might be is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using any of the below methods, including reference 703-010222: