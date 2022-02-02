Police concerned for safety of 35-year-old man with Derbyshire links

Police have launched an appeal to trace Steven Hardy as concerns grow for his safety

Steven Hardy has links to the South Normanton, Heanor, and Langley Mill areas.

In an appeal released on Wednesday (February 2), Derbyshire police said that Mr Hardy is believed to be sleeping rough.

No further details have been provided at this time.

Anyone who has seen Steven or know where he might be is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using any of the below methods, including reference 703-010222:

- Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

- Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

- Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.