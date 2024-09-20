Police concerned for missing man thought to have travelled to Chesterfield

Officers are concerned for Jason's safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

He was reported missing from the Mansfield area having last been seen on Monday 16th September at 4.15pm and it is understood that Jason has made his way to Derbyshire after getting on a bus from Mansfield to Chesterfield that day.

Jason is 42 years of age and is described as 5ft 8 with brown short hair and of slim build. Last seen wearing a yellow top, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Jason, or has any information about where he might be, is asked to contact police on 999 with reference 527-1709224