Police concerned for missing man thought to have travelled to Chesterfield

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 20th Sep 2024, 07:29 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 07:33 BST
Police say they are concerned for a missing man thought to have travelled to Chesterfield

Officers are concerned for Jason's safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

He was reported missing from the Mansfield area having last been seen on Monday 16th September at 4.15pm and it is understood that Jason has made his way to Derbyshire after getting on a bus from Mansfield to Chesterfield that day.

Jason is 42 years of age and is described as 5ft 8 with brown short hair and of slim build. Last seen wearing a yellow top, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Jason, or has any information about where he might be, is asked to contact police on 999 with reference 527-1709224

It is understood that Jason has made his way to Derbyshire after getting on a bus from Mansfield to Chesterfield on Monday

1. Missing

It is understood that Jason has made his way to Derbyshire after getting on a bus from Mansfield to Chesterfield on Monday Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Photo Sales
Related topics:PoliceChesterfield PoliceChesterfieldMansfieldDerbyshire