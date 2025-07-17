Police concerned for missing Derbyshire teenager believed to have travelled to Scotland

Derbyshire police are concerned for Leighton, 18, who is missing from his home in Ilkeston.

It is believed that Leighton, who was last seen on July 4, has travelled to the Dalkeith area close to Edinburgh in Scotland.

Derbyshire police have issued an appeal for the public’s help to find the missing teenager.

Leighton, who is of slim build with light brown curly hair, has a scar on his forehead.

Anyone who has seen him, or knows where he may be, is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary with reference 646 of 15 July using any of the methods below:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

1 . Police appeal for help to find a missing teenager from Ilkeston Derbyshire police are concerned for Leighton, 18, who is missing from his home in Ilkeston. Photo: Derbyshire police Photo Sales

2 . Police appeal for help to find a missing teenager from Ilkeston It is believed that Leighton, who was last seen on July 4, has travelled to the Dalkeith area close to Edinburgh in Scotland. Photo: Derbyshire police Photo Sales