Police concerned for missing Derbyshire teenage girl
Kelsey was last seen in Lyttleton Street, Mackworth, just before 3pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 28).
The 16-year-old is described as around 5ft 5ins tall, and of slim build, with a dark hair cut into a bob.
Kelsey was wearing a long black trench coat with a large silver cross on the back, and a red jumper. She was also carrying a large brown shoulder bag.
Anyone who has seen Kelsey, or know where she may be, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods with reference 1104 of 28 October:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.