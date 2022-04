Kevin Earp, who is from Derby, was last seen in the Calow area at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

The 48-year-old is described white, around 6ft tall and with short brown hair and has facial stubble.

He was last seen wearing dark jogging bottoms and trainers.

Missing man Kevin Earp