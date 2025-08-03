Police concerned for 15-year-old girl missing from home in Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 14:29 BST
Police say they are concerned for a teenage girl who is missing from home in Derbyshire.

Kiera, who is 15 and from Long Eaton, was last seen in the Chilwell area of Nottingham on Thursday 31 July.

She is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build with long black hair (usually worn in a bun.)

Kiera was wearing black leggings, a black jacket, grey hoodie, and black Nike trainers when last seen. She was also carrying a Burberry handbag.

She has a piercing on her right cheek with a silver stud, and a scar on one eyebrow.

If you have seen Kiera, or know where she may be, please contact Derbyshire police with reference 771 of 1 August, via:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

