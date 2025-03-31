Police concern for missing Derbyshire man
Chris, who is missing from the Shirebrook area, was last seen at around 8.45pm on Saturday 29 March.
The 36-year-old is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, and of a slim build with grey hair.
Chris was last seen wearing a very light grey long sleeve tight fitted jacket, high neck with three coloured stripes down each sleeve in black, white and orange and dark brown/khaki coloured woolen fitted tracksuit bottoms. He sometimes wears a baseball cap but also has a distinctive scar on his forehead.
Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1054 of 29 March:
- Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
