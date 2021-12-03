Police comment about man believed to be homeless in Derbyshire town
Police are urging residents to give their money to charities which help those who are sleeping rough – and not to people they think are homeless.
Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team made the appeal after being made aware of concerns about a man in the Killamarsh area who people have believed to be homeless and offered him money.
A spokesperson for the team said: “Officers and agencies are working with this man, who we are pleased to say does have a home and some support in place.
“We are carrying out regular patrols and doing our best to encourage him to keep in touch with those working to support him with some complex needs.
“Where we receive complaints from members of the public who feel intimidated, we will attend and take action if appropriate. We are looking at other alternative ways to resolve the issue in the long-term.
“It is really heartening that there are so many people in Killamarsh who want to help those who are genuinely homeless and understand how difficult it can be to walk past someone who you think is homeless.
“So, we ask that you please consider giving to charities which offer support to those who are sleeping rough or in need in the area, including our local food bank and P3.”