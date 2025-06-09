Police have seized a number of alcoholic drinks after discovering an underage party at a fire pit near Matlock.

Derbyshire police attended a fire pit at Stoney Wood on Saturday, June 7, following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Officers found a number of underage drinkers in the area and the majority of the group ran off when challenged by the Safer Neighbourhood Team, leaving behind a haul of alcoholic drinks.

Police said teenagers were using the fire pit to underage drink ‘most weekends’ with reports of anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson for Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Teenagers are frequently using the area in an anti-social manner, leaving litter (smashed glass, cans, food wrappers etc), over filling the fire pit with wood, and playing loud music (large portable speakers are being used).

“It has also been brought to our attention that one of the benches in Stoney Wood has been damaged, were it has been forced out of its stakes.

"It is unclear as to whether the two incidents are connected, but has occurred around in a similar time frame as the underage parties have been ongoing.”