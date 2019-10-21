Police award for Bolsover-born good Samaritan who saved woman's life

A man from Bolsover has been commended by Nottinghamshire Police after saving a distressed woman's life.

John Mawby, 42, who now lives in Farnsfield, was awarded with a commendation at the force's awards evening at Mansfield Town Football Club.

The incident occurred on September 12, 2018 when John just happend to be in the right place at the right time—a multi-storey car park on Maid Marian Way in Nottingham—when he noticed a woman sitting on the edge of a high and narrow brick wall.

He said: "I’d just finished a work meeting in the city and came back to my car and saw the girl. She was looking over at me and glancing away, so I knew that something wasn’t right. I was concerned and I knew I had to go over there and try to help her.

“She was scared and had one leg over the barrier. I managed to talk to her, just random things, I saw she had some nice trainers on, so just talking to her about sport design and trying to keep that conversation going to build up a relationship."

The woman, named Rebecca, could have easily suffered a tragic fall at any moment, and at one stage had both legs over the edge of the wall, but John's patient negotiations kept her safe.

He maintained a safe distance, kept calm, and developed her trust by talking about mundane issues.

When police officers arrived on the scene, it was apparent that he has built a great rapport with her. Working in tandem with one officer, Rebecca was coaxed to safety.

Chief Superintendent Rob Griffin said: "The whole incident took 90-minutes and despite the woman continually telling him she didn't want him there, he stayed and remained courteous and polite.

"Mr Mawby is commended for his courage and public spirited actions in saving Rebecca’s life."

John said: “It was obviously a long time in that position, but I kept calm and my instinct kicked in really. Thankfully it was all resolved safely.

“I’m very proud, as are my friends and family. I’d like to think if anyone was in that position, people would stop and help. It happened to me there in that car park at that time and I’m glad I helped her."