Police attend Chesterfield school over parking concerns
Police are attending a Chesterfield nursery school today following reports over parking concerns in the area.
PCSO Gouldsbrough attended Westfield Infant School on Vincent Crescent in Brampton this morning, at the school's arrival time, to monitor the parking situation.
Officers will also be attending the school at finishing time later today.
The police monitoring action follows parking concerns raised by the staff at the school.
A spokesperson for the Hasland, Holmebrook and Walton Police team said: “We know that this is a common issue at schools and people are busy, but please park safely when doing the school run.”