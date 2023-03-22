PCSO Gouldsbrough attended Westfield Infant School on Vincent Crescent in Brampton this morning, at the school's arrival time, to monitor the parking situation.

Officers will also be attending the school at finishing time later today.

The police monitoring action follows parking concerns raised by the staff at the school.

