Police are trying to trace the Derbyshire sisters of man who has died near Manchester

They are appealing for help in locating the family members of Dennis Smith (79) who died at his address on Moorfield Close, Eccles, on Monday 22 January 2024.

Officers on the case say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, but they are trying to contact his sisters who are believed to live in the Derbyshire area.