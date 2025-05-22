Police are appealing for help finding a man missing from his home in Derbyshire
Michael, who is from Derby, was last seen at around 10.15am on Tuesday 20 May.
The 21-year-old is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim to medium build with brown hair.
He is thought to be wearing shorts, a t-shirt and trainers and may have a high vis jacket on with green or yellow sleeves.
Anyone who has seen Michael, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 4 of 21 May:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on our website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.