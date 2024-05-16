Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

Abigail is missing from her home in Derby. The 17-year-old was last seen just after 7 pm on Tuesday, May 14.

She is described as around 5 feet 5 inches tall and of a slim build, with long dark hair. Abigail was last seen wearing a light grey Lacoste track suit and trainers.

Anyone who has seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 243 of 15 May:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.