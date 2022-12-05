Police appeal to help find missing teenage boy thought to have travelled to Chesterfield

The boy, who officers are only identifying as James, was last seen in the Alfreton area yesterday morning. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a black Nike tracksuit and black Nike trainers and was carrying a JD Sports drawstring bag.

Anyone who has seen James is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the following methods, including reference 668-041222: Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website – police have several crime reporting tools on their website or call on 101