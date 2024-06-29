Police appeal to help find missing Chesterfield woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help finding a woman who is missing from Chesterfield.

Elizabeth was last seen at around 8am on Friday 28 June on the Ravenside retail park.

The 41-year-old is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall and of a medium build with dark hair. The CCTV image was captured yesterday and shows the clothes she was last seen wearing.

Anyone who has seen Elizabeth, or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 804 of 28 June:

Website – crime reporting tools on the website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call 101