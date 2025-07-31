Police appeal to finding missing woman who may be in Derbyshire
Police have issued an appeal for help find a missing woman who may be in Derbyshire
Rebecca, who is 32, was reported missing to police in Walsall at around 1pm on Tuesday and has not been seen since.
She was wearing a pink/ purple top and has long blonde hair that is possibly in a ponytail.
Rebecca has links to both Walsall and Derbyshire.
Anyone who has seen her or or has any information is asked to 999 quoting log number 1678 of 30 July 2025.
