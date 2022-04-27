Police appeal to find owner of wallet lost more than 30 years ago in Derbyshire

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team launched an appeal after being handed the wallet by Derbyshire Dales District Council on Tuesday, April 26.

They say the item, which contained an old Bank of England £1 note among other memorabilia, had been lost in the council building in Matlock for around 35 years.

Police were handed the wallet by Derbyshire Dales District Council after it was lost in the building for around 35 years (picture: Matlock SNT)

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Matlock SNT said: “We are trying to identify whether there are any members of family of this gentleman still living in Matlock to get this wallet back to them as it contains some rather interesting and old memorabilia.

“Does anyone know of a Cyril Adkin or Jill Adkin that used to reside at Victoria Court, Matlock?

"If anyone feels that they may know of any family members please send us a message.”