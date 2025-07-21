Police appeal to find missing teenaage girl last seen in Chesterfield
Leah, who is 14 years old, was last seen in Chesterfield at around 2.20pm on Sunday, July 20
She is described as being white, around 5ft 5ins tall and of a slim build with shoulder length black hair.
Leah is thought to be wearing an army cadets uniform or a red top.
Anyone who sees her, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 687 of 20 July:
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use their online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.