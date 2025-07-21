Police appeal to find missing teenaage girl last seen in Chesterfield

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 21st Jul 2025, 07:22 BST
Derbyshire police are appealing for help finding a missing teenage girl last seen in Chesterfield.

Leah, who is 14 years old, was last seen in Chesterfield at around 2.20pm on Sunday, July 20

She is described as being white, around 5ft 5ins tall and of a slim build with shoulder length black hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leah is thought to be wearing an army cadets uniform or a red top.

Leah is thought to be wearing an army cadets uniform or a red top.placeholder image
Leah is thought to be wearing an army cadets uniform or a red top.

Anyone who sees her, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 687 of 20 July:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use their online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:PoliceChesterfieldDerbyshireFacebookDerbyshire Constabulary

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice