Police appeal to find missing teen they believe may be living in a tent near Chesterfield

Derbyshire police are appealing for help finding Ashton, who has been reported missing and may be in the Chesterfield area.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 29th Aug 2023, 07:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 07:14 BST

The 14-year-old had been living in Smethwick in the West Midlands but went missing from that address earlier this month.

West Midlands Police think he may be in the Danesmoor area of Chesterfield, where he has family.

Officers also believe Ashton might be staying in a tent in the area and want to hear from anyone who has seen one being used locally in recent days.

Anyone with information on Ashton’s whereabouts is asked to contact police using one of the following methods, quoting incident 615 of August 24: Website – use the force online contact form, Facebook – send us private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101’

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

