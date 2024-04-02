Police appeal to find a missing man from Derbyshire - who was last seen a week ago
Philip was last seen around 10.30 am on Tuesday, March 26. He is described as being white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a medium build with some grey and white hair.
The 63-year-old was last seen wearing a dark jumper, dark jeans, brown boots, a pink coat and a black woolly hat.
Anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 309 of 1 April:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.