Police appeal for information over crocodile reported dumped in Derbyshire canal

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team is appealing for information from the public, after a suspected crocodile was reported having been dumped in a canal.

In a statement on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the team said: “We know this is probably the strangest appeal ever to grace our Facebook page, however, we are appealing for your help in relation to a suspected crocodile that was reported dumped in South Derbyshire. Yes, you read that correctly… a crocodile!

“The crocodile was allegedly sighted between bridge 22 and 22a on the Trent and Mersey Canal, nearby to Mercia Marina, Willington sometime over the last 24-48 hours.

“The report was sent to the Canal and River Trust however, on their arrival, the Crocodile was no longer present.

“We're going to go out on a limb and guess this little guy isn't native to Derbyshire and as such, if you can offer any information about the crocodiles whereabouts now, or, have knowledge of how it ended up at that site, please drop us a direct message or email us at [email protected]

“For clarification, although we cannot claim to be medical professionals.. we are acutely aware the crocodile is deceased”