Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had threatened two boys in Hollingwood on Thursday, June 22. It was believed that the man had been living in a tent in a field off Sycamore Road. Officers attended but have not yet been able to trace the man.

Following the incident, one of the local parents issued a warning to other residents on social media.

In a post on a public Facebook group, she said: “The old garages site behind Sycamore Road has at least one, possibly three people camping on it. Several of the Year Six kids ran in there and I met them running out saying that the men had threatened to kill them with a knife. My boys were close by and one of them said they had heard them.

Police are appealing for help tracing a man in connection with the alleged incident

“Police have asked if the kids were winding the men up and from what my boys have said, and what I saw myself, it did seem that they were. That doesn't excuse and threats.I just wanted to make people aware that if you live on the bottom end of Elm Street and Sycamore they are living behind you and have been for at least a couple of weeks. And also if you have Year 5, 6, possibly year 7 kids you might want to ask them to stay away from that area and the people in the tent.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police has confirmed officers will be revisiting the area to follow up on the initial report and to make further enquiries.

Anyone who has any information which could help, is asked to contact the force on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 23000384127: Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use the online contact form or Phone – call 101

