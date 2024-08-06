Police appeal for information after man exposes himself in Derbyshire village

Officers are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with an incident in Clowne.

The incident occurred at around 7.15 am on Wednesday, July 17 when a man was seen exposing himself in Rectory Road.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as he may have information which could help with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information, is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000426308:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.