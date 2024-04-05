Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jessica was last seen at around 1 am on Thursday, April 4 at her home in Derby. The 17-year-old is described as being white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build with reddish shoulder length straight hair.

Anyone who has seen Jessica, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 472 of 4 April:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101