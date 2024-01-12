Police appeal for help to find missing teenage girl from Derbyshire
Amaya, who is missing from her home in Chaddesden was last seen at 11.30 am on Thursday, January 11.
The 14-year-old is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build with long dark brown hair. Amaya was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms with a blue stripe, a grey puffer jacket with Hoodrich on it and black and white trainer boots.
Anyone who has seen Amaya, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 902 of 11 January:
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.