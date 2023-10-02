Police appeal for help to find missing man from Shirebrook
The 31-year-old was last seen at 1.50 pm on Friday, September 29. He is described as being around five feet and nine inches tall, and of a slim build with short brown hair and a beard.
Nathan was last seen wearing green camouflage joggers, a green t-shirt, green jacket, black trainers and a black cap.
It is thought Nathan may be in the Mansfield area of Nottinghamshire.
Anyone who has seen Nathan, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference 3 of 30 September:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.