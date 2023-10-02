Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 31-year-old was last seen at 1.50 pm on Friday, September 29. He is described as being around five feet and nine inches tall, and of a slim build with short brown hair and a beard.

Nathan was last seen wearing green camouflage joggers, a green t-shirt, green jacket, black trainers and a black cap.

It is thought Nathan may be in the Mansfield area of Nottinghamshire.

Anyone who has seen Nathan, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference 3 of 30 September:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101