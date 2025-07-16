Police appeal for help to find missing Derbyshire woman

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find Chantelle who is missing from Ilkeston.

The 29-year-old was last seen at around 12 noon on Tuesday, July 8 however police only received a report of a concern for her safety on Monday, July 14.

Chantelle, who is missing from Ilkeston, is described as slim with long, dark, curly hair.

Anyone who has seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 893 of 14 July:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.