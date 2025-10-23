Police appeal for help to find missing Derbyshire man

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 12:37 BST
Officers are appealing for help to find a missing man from Ilkeston.

John was last seen in the Cantelupe Road area of the town at around 2pm on Sunday, October 19.

The 53-year-old, who is around 6ft 2ins tall and bald, was last seen wearing black trousers, a grey/cream hooded top and a beanie hat with a bobble on top.

Anyone who has seen John is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 675-211025:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

