Police appeal for help to find missing Derbyshire man
John was last seen in the Cantelupe Road area of the town at around 2pm on Sunday, October 19.
The 53-year-old, who is around 6ft 2ins tall and bald, was last seen wearing black trousers, a grey/cream hooded top and a beanie hat with a bobble on top.
Anyone who has seen John is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 675-211025:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.