Police appeal for help to find missing Derbyshire man
The 37-year-old was last seen at around 11.30 am on Saturday, November 30. He is described as Asian, around 5 feet 6 inches tall and of a slim build with dark hair.
Waled was last seen wearing a two-tone red jacket, dark jeans and a black jacket.
Anyone who has seen Waled, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact us using any of the below methods, quoting reference 421 of 30 November:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.