Police appeal for help to find missing Derbyshire man

Offciers are appealing for help to find Waled who is missing from Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old was last seen at around 11.30 am on Saturday, November 30. He is described as Asian, around 5 feet 6 inches tall and of a slim build with dark hair.

Waled was last seen wearing a two-tone red jacket, dark jeans and a black jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Waled, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact us using any of the below methods, quoting reference 421 of 30 November:

Waled was last seen wearing a two-tone red jacket, dark jeans and a black jacket.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.