Police appeal for help to find missing Chesterfield man
The 42-year-old was last seen at 6.10 pm on Monday, June 3. He is thought to be in the Chesterfield area.
Jason is described as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and of a medium build. He was last seen wearing a beige top, beige trousers and beige shoes.
Anyone who has seen Jason, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact us using any of the below methods, quoting reference 397 of 4 June:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
