Police appeal for help finding teenager missing from Derbyshire town

Officers are appealing for help to find a teenager who is missing from Long Eaton.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th May 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read

Charlie was last seen in the town at around 9.50am on Wednesday, May 3. The 17-year-old is described as being around 6 feet tall and of a slim build with short dark brown hair.

He has links to the Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire areas.

Anyone who has seen Charlie, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact us, using any of the following methods, quoting the reference 4 of 4 May: Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

