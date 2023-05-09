Charlie was last seen in the town at around 9.50am on Wednesday, May 3. The 17-year-old is described as being around 6 feet tall and of a slim build with short dark brown hair.

He has links to the Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire areas.

Anyone who has seen Charlie, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact us, using any of the following methods, quoting the reference 4 of 4 May: Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101

