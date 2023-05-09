Police appeal for help finding teenager missing from Derbyshire town
Officers are appealing for help to find a teenager who is missing from Long Eaton.
Charlie was last seen in the town at around 9.50am on Wednesday, May 3. The 17-year-old is described as being around 6 feet tall and of a slim build with short dark brown hair.
He has links to the Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire areas.
