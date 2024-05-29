Police appeal for help finding missing woman travelling to Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 29th May 2024, 07:23 BST
Police have issued an appeal for help finding a missing woman who is thought to be travelling to the Derbyshire area.

Ketija, 36, was last seen in Westminster at midday on May 17 and police believe she may be travelling to the Derbyshire area.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and ask the public to call 101 quoting CAD4514/17May if they see her.

1. GOhn0dEWcAA3EKF.jpg

She was last seen in Westminster at midday on May 17 and may be travelling to the Derbyshire area. Photo: Westminster Police

