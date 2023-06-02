Police appeal for help finding missing teenage boy who could be ‘anywhere’ in Derbyshire

Freddy, 15, was last seen at around 2.30pm on Saturday, May 27. The 15-year-old often visits Long Eaton, Swadlincote and Derby, but could be anywhere in the county.

He is described as being around 5 feet tall, and of a slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black gilet and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Freddy, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the following methods, quoting the reference 351of 28 May: Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or their online contact form or Phone – call 101.

