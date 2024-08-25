Officers say they are concerned for the missing teenager, who has links to the Amber Valley area.

Leon was last seen leaving his home in Newborough Road, Needwood, Staffordshire at 8pm on Monday 19 August.

It is thought the 16-year-old may have travelled to Heanor.

He is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, and of slim build. He has short mousey brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Lon was wearing a red long sleeved Nike t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms, and black and silver Nike Air Max trainers.

If you have seen Leon, please get in touch with Derbyshire police, qoting reference 1204 of 19 August.

