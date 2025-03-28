Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help from the public finding a woman who is missing from her home in Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte, who is missing from Whitwell, was last seen at around 8am on Thursday 27 March.

The 46-year-old is described as being white, around 5ft 3ins tall and of an average build with short brown hair which is going grey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing black and white combat trousers, a blue hooded coat, pale red canvas boots and was carrying a rucksack.

Charlotte is described as being white, around 5ft 3ins tall and of an average build with short brown hair which is going grey.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshore police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1271 of 27 March:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on our website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.