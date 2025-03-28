Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire woman
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Charlotte, who is missing from Whitwell, was last seen at around 8am on Thursday 27 March.
The 46-year-old is described as being white, around 5ft 3ins tall and of an average build with short brown hair which is going grey.
She was last seen wearing black and white combat trousers, a blue hooded coat, pale red canvas boots and was carrying a rucksack.
Anyone who has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshore police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1271 of 27 March:
- Website – Police have crime reporting tools on our website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.