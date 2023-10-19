Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire woman
Sara was reported missing just after 12.30pm on Wednesday 18 October having last been seen at 10.30am the same day in Bridge Street, Belper.
The 56-year-old has short hair and was wearing a bright yellow long sleeve t-shirt, jeans, bright yellow socks, and walked with a walking stick. She might also be wearing glasses.
If you have seen Sara or know where she might be, you can contact police, quoting reference number 436 of 18 October, on any of the methods below:
Website – police have reporting tools on their website; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or
call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.