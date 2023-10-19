News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire woman

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a woman missing from her home in Derbyshire.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 19th Oct 2023, 07:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sara was reported missing just after 12.30pm on Wednesday 18 October having last been seen at 10.30am the same day in Bridge Street, Belper.

The 56-year-old has short hair and was wearing a bright yellow long sleeve t-shirt, jeans, bright yellow socks, and walked with a walking stick. She might also be wearing glasses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have seen Sara or know where she might be, you can contact police, quoting reference number 436 of 18 October, on any of the methods below:

Most Popular
If you have seen Sara or know where she might be, you can contact police, quoting reference number 436 of 18 October, Photo: Derbyshire PoliceIf you have seen Sara or know where she might be, you can contact police, quoting reference number 436 of 18 October, Photo: Derbyshire Police
If you have seen Sara or know where she might be, you can contact police, quoting reference number 436 of 18 October, Photo: Derbyshire Police

Website – police have reporting tools on their website; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or

call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:PoliceDerbyshireTwitterFacebookBelper