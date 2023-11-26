News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire teenager

Police say they are very concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire teenager and are appealing for help in find her.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 26th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
Tianna was last seen in the Normanton area of Derby on November 25, at 2.30pm – and may have made her way to the city centre. The 16-year-old, who is short and has long brown hair, was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans. She may also be wearing a white coat.

Anyone who has seen Tianna is asked to contact police using any of these methods, including reference 919-241123: Website – use the force’s online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

