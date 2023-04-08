16-year-old Skye as last seen in the Eckington area at around 8pm on Thursday 6 April. She is described as being around 5ft tall, of a stocky build and has very long red/brown hair which is usually tied up.

Skye was last seen wearing all dark clothing including a black coat. She has links to Sheffield and Birmingham.

Anyone who has seen Skye, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 999 of 6 April:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101