News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire teen

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a teenager who has gone missing from home in Derbyshire.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 10th Jul 2023, 07:22 BST- 1 min read

14-year-old Lewis, who is from Ilkeston, was last seen on Saturday, at around 11.30pm. He is described as 5ft 10ins tall with short ginger curly hair and is believed to be wearing light brown shorts and a green top. Lewis likes to travel by train and has links to the Chesterfield and Grimsby areas.

A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Lewis, or do you know where he is? If you have any information, please contact us on the details below and mention incident 59 of 9 July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form; Facebook – send us private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call us on 101.”

Lewis was last seen in Saturday night. Photo: Derbyshire PoliceLewis was last seen in Saturday night. Photo: Derbyshire Police
Lewis was last seen in Saturday night. Photo: Derbyshire Police
Related topics:PoliceDerbyshireIlkestonChesterfieldGrimsbyFacebookTwitter