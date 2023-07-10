14-year-old Lewis, who is from Ilkeston, was last seen on Saturday, at around 11.30pm. He is described as 5ft 10ins tall with short ginger curly hair and is believed to be wearing light brown shorts and a green top. Lewis likes to travel by train and has links to the Chesterfield and Grimsby areas.

A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Lewis, or do you know where he is? If you have any information, please contact us on the details below and mention incident 59 of 9 July.

“Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form; Facebook – send us private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call us on 101.”