Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire man
Wayne, who is missing from Tibshelf, was last seen just after 1pm on Wednesday 26 March.
He is described as being white, and of a slim build with short brown hair, grey facial hair and a trimmed beard.
Wayne was last seen wearing black cargo trousers, a denim blue hoody with white strings on the hood and black Nike trainers.
Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1040 of 26 March:
- Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
