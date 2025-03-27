Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire man

Police are appealing for help finding a 46-year-old man who is missing from his home in Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne, who is missing from Tibshelf, was last seen just after 1pm on Wednesday 26 March.

He is described as being white, and of a slim build with short brown hair, grey facial hair and a trimmed beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne was last seen wearing black cargo trousers, a denim blue hoody with white strings on the hood and black Nike trainers.

Wayne was last seen wearing black cargo trousers, a denim blue hoody with white strings on the hood and black Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1040 of 26 March:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.