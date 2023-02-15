The 48-year-old is thought to have left his home in Bank Road yesteday afternoon and despite extensive searches in the area, officers have been unable to find him.

Anthony usually walks with a crutch and spends time sitting on benches throughout the town. He does not have his crutch and with the cold weather, police are growing very concerned for his welfare.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help finding him and want to hear from anyone who has seen him today or knows where he might be now.

He is of medium build, with grey/brown hair that is bald in patches.

Anyone who can help should contact police using one of the below methods, quoting incident 755 of February 14:

