Luke was last seen in Chesterfield on Saturday 17 February. The 31-year-old is described as white, of a medium build, around 6ft tall and has a bald head and a ginger beard. He was last seen wearing a quilted Barbour dark green jacket, green khaki Adidas shoes and jeans.

Anyone that has seen Luke or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact us quoting incident number 924 of 19 February using the following methods: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

