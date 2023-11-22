Police appeal for help finding missing Chesterfield man
The 66-year-old was last seen in the town at around 10.30am on Tuesday, 21 November. He is described as being around 6ft tall, with a bald head. Ian was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and dark trousers.
Anyone who has seen Ian, or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 19 of 21 November:
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.