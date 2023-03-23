News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for help finding missing Chesterfield man

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a man missing from Chesterfield and are appealing for help in finding him.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:51 GMT- 1 min read

Conrad was last seen in the Calow area of Chesterfield at 9.25am on Wednesday before taking a train from the town’s train station and arrived in Sheffield where he was seen walking towards Howard Street just before 10.50am.

The 25-year-old, who is 6ft 4ins tall, was last seen wearing a light brown jacket, a dark grey/blue flat cap, blue jeans, a striped shirt, and brown boots.

Anyone with any information about Conrad’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police, using any of the below methods, including reference 235-220323:

Website – usethe online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

