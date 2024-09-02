Police appeal for help finding man missing from his home in Derbyshire

Martin left his home in Clowne on the afternoon of Sunday 1 September but did not return. Officers have been searching around Clowne throughout yesterday afternoon and evening, but have been unable to find the 45-year-old. They are increasingly concerned for his welfare and want to hear from anyone who might have seen him since Sunday afternoon.

Martin sometimes drinks in pubs around Clowne, which have been checked, and also has links to Chesterfield. He is white, of medium build, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket, dark blue jeans and Adidas shoes. He also walks with a limp.

Have you seen Martin or do you know where he might be now? If you can help, contact police using one of the below methods and quote incident 970 of September 1:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.